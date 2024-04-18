Indian men’s long jumper Sreeshankar Murali has pulled out of the upcoming Paris Olympics after suffering a knee injury in training.

In a social media post, the 25-year-old Kerala native said that he injured his knee in training on Tuesday and will require surgery to fix it.

“I will need your prayers, love and positive energy. I may jump alone, but it takes a collective push before every leap. This is my biggest one yet,” Sreeshankar said in his statement.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the Paris Olympics after recording an 8.37m jump on the way to winning silver at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships. The Paris Olympics qualification standard for the men’s long jump is 8.27m.

Sreeshankar had a mixed season in 2023. He won silver at the Asian Championships and the Asian Games but failed to qualify for the long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.