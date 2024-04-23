India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam finished second in the women’s compound qualification round at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage I in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Asian Games gold medallist shot a score of 711 to finish behind Andrea Becerra of Mexico, who had a score of 713.

The reigning world champion from India Aditi Swami, meanwhile, finished eighth in the qualification round with a score of 704. The other two Indians – Parneet Kaur (703) and Avneet Kaur (696) finished 14th and 23rd respectively.

The Indian women’s team comprising of top three scorers Vennam, Swami, and Parneet finished as the best team in the qualification round with a total score of 2118.

The Indian women’s team will, thus, start as the top seeds in the competition ahead of South Korea (2117) and Mexico (2116). The teams are ranked by adding the individual scores of the top three archers from the country.

Meanwhile in the men’s compound qualification round, no Indian finished in the top 10 of the individual event. The experienced Abhishek Verma was the highest ranked Indian at 13th spot with a score of 708. Priyansh followed him to take up the 14th place with a score of 707.

The other two Indians – Prathamesh Fuge and Rajat Chauhan – finished 18th and 19th respectively with a score of 706 apiece.

The Indian men’s team comprising of Verma, Fuge, and Priyansh finished fourth with a total score of 2121.

The two top scoring Indians in both men’s and women’s section will also combine to form the country’s mixed team in he competition. Verma and Vennam were placed second in the event with a score of 1419 behind South Korea’s 1421.