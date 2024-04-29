The Indian men’s badminton reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 Thomas Cup after beating England 5-0 in their second group C encounter on Monday in Chengdu, China.

India had earlier beaten Thailand 4-1 in their first group encounter on Saturday.

World No 9 HS Prannoy beat Harry Huang 21-15, 21-15 to put India ahead. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty followed it up with a 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 win over Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles match.

Kidambi Srikanth then secured a 21-16, 21-11 win over Nadeem Dalvi before MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Rory Easton and Alex Green 21-17, 21-19 in the second doubles match.

Kiran George then wrapped up a 5-0 win for India after beating Kayan Cholan 21-18, 21-12 in the final singles match.

India are currently second in group C behind Indonesia. Both teams secured identical victories over England and Thailand. However, Indonesia are ahead of India in the standings having won more games than India.

Defending champions India will take on Indonesia on Wednesday in a repeat of the 2022 Thomas Cup final to decide who tops group C.