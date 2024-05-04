ISL 2024 final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City, live: Hosts lead 1-0 as second half begins
Live updates as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Mumbai City FC for the Indian Super League title at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Live updates
WE’RE OFF IN THE SECOND HALF!
Mumbai City were the better team in the first half, and should have probably taken the lead. Lallianzuala Chhangte hit the the post twice, and there should have been a penalty in favour of the visitors after Hector Yuste handled the ball in the box. But it wasn’t given.
Instead, Mohun Bagan Super Giant remained alert to sniff out chances, and that’s what Jason Cummings did in the 44th minute to hand the hosts the lead.
HALF-TIME!
43 mins – MBSG 1-0 MCFC: Against the run of play, Mohun Bagan Super Giant take the lead! And once again it's the two Australians who have combined to help the Kolkata team. Dimitri Petratos goes for a powerful long shot straight at Phurba Lachenpa. The goalkeeper though just pushed it back into play where Jason Cummings was first to react and he chips it over the goalkeeper to put the hosts in the lead.
42 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: It's taken a long time for Mohun Bagan to get break through the Mumbai defence. Liston Colaco made his way down the left, and from an acute angle tried to get a shot away but Phurba Lachenpa made a smart save.
39 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Lallianzuala Chhangte hits the post once again! Vikram Partap Singh races down the left and plays a low cross into Chhangte. The cross is a bit behind and Chhangte has to adjust his body to control. He gets a shot away but it gets a deflection off Subashish Bose before rattling the post.
31 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Lallianzuala Chhangte takes a freekick from the left flank, and what seemed like a deep cross hits the post.
28 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Mumbai City will feel hard done by. Handball in the box by Bagan defender Hector Yuste at the end of a Jorge Pereyra Diaz cross, but the referee waves play on. It should have been a penalty for the visitors there.
25 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Mumbai has started to hold more of the ball in the past few minutes, but the Bagan defence has been firm.
20 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Still no clear cut chances so far.
15 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: The game has started to open up slowly. Both teams have started to create chances that needed important interceptions from defenders to keep the scores unchanged.
10 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: It's been a cagey opening 10 minutes, but there have been a few glimpses of what these teams are capable off.
5 mins – MBSG 0-0 MCFC: Both teams are still finding their feet in this match in the early minutes. Both have managed to get a few forays into the opposition half, but nothing of note.
For the last time this season: WE’RE OFF!
The teams are out on the pitch. Kick-off imminent.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Just last month, these two teams had locked horns in the League Shield decider at this very same venue. Eventually, Mohun Bagan Super Giant won a narrow match 2-1 to win the title by a solitary point.
Tonight, the best two teams of the league have come together to battle it out for the last piece of silverware this season.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant got to the final by overcoming a 1-2 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final against Odisha FC to eventually win 3-2 on aggregate. They had a change in coach in January, and their technical director – the serial winner Antonio Lopez Habas – took over the team and changed their fortunes in a title-winning run.
Similarly, Mumbai City too had to overcome a deficit in the semi-final. Albeit, the Islanders turned the tide of the semi-final fixtures around in the first leg itself, against FC Goa. Trailing 0-2 in Goa, Mumbai City scored three goals in a matter of seven minutes to take home a 3-2 lead going into the second leg, in a match that went down as one of the greatest games in Indian football history.
At home, they would eventually secure a 5-2 aggregate win to book a spot in the final.
During the league stage though, Mumbai City had to bring in a new coach in December – with first-time head coach Petr Kratky coming in to replace the popular Des Buckingham. The team faced several injury concerns but somehow managed to pull through, with the likes of Vikram Partap Singh having a breakthrough season.
In the 2020-21 season finale, both these teams met in the final at the Fatorda Stadium, in a bio-bubble behind closed doors. Tonight, they will meet again for the title in front of one of the most storied venues in the country.
Screenshots via Jio Cinema