The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after earning their respective quotas at the World Athletics Relays event in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday.

The teams that finished in the top two positions in the heats stage would earn a direct entry at the Paris Games.

The women’s team of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma and Subha Venkatesan finished second in their heat with a time of 3:29.35 mins, behind only the Jamaican team that clocked 3:28.54, to make the cut.

Later, the men’s team qualified after being forced to make a change to their line-up.

A day earlier, in the first round of heats, Rajesh Ramesh pulled out midway through his run due to cramps. On Monday though, the Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob clocked a season best of 3:03.23 mins to finish second in their heat, behind only the United States’ 2:59.95.

India now has 19 track and field athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics, to be held from July 26 to August 11.