Seven Indian under-22 boxers, including the 2024 Paris Olympics-bound boxer Preeti, won gold medals as the Indian contingent concluded their highly successful campaign with impressive 43 medals at the 2024 ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Indian boxers secured 12 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish with the second highest medal count only behind the hosts Kazakhstan, who bagged 48 medals.

Vishvanath Suresh began the day’s proceedings for India in the 48kg category and the reigning youth world champion didn’t waste much time and straightaway got into action with his sharp punches to outperform Kazakhstan’s Karap Yernar 5-0 to win the India’s first gold medal in the under-22 category.

The next in action was Nikhil (57kg), who defeated Sabyr Yerbolat of Kazakhstan with a referee stop the contest win in the third round.

Akash Gorkha (60kg) continued his dream run in the tournament to secure a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kuzeubayev in what was India’s third gold medal in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, boxer Preeti (54kg) made a remarkable comeback after going down 0-5 in the first round to register a 3-0 win in the final against Kazakhstan’s Bazarova Elina.

Meanwhile, Poonam Poonia (57kg) and Prachi (63kg) defeated Kazakhstan’s Sakysh Anel and Anar Tursynbek respectively with an identical 4-1 scoreline.

Later, Muskan (75kg) fought a tough battle against Uzbekistan’s Zokirova Aziza but ended up winning the bout with a 3-2 split decision verdict to give India its seventh U-22 gold medal.

Preet Malik (67kg), Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) finished their campaigns with silver medals after going down in their respective finals.

The Indian U-22 team finished with 21 medals including seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.