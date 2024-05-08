Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in India for the first time since his historic gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Games over two years ago.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who is also the reigning World Champion, is expected to be in action at the 27th Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, which will be held from May 12-15 later this month.

This will be Chopra’s first domestic competition appearance since the 2021 Federation Cup as he gears up to defend his Olympic crown in Paris.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra on Olympic title defence, competing with Kishore Kumar Jena and more

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee is slated to open his 2024 season at the Doha Diamond League on Friday before heading to his home country to compete at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chopra will also have the 2022 Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena for company in Doha.

Chopra, who last competed at the highest level during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, had asserted the need to be at full fitness before starting his season.

“I want to be in best possible shape before Paris [Olympics],” Chopra had said in March as per a Sports Authority of India release. “I always lay stress on fitness along with strength and technique. This is the best I have felt in a long time but I must add that training and competition are not the same.”