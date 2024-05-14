India is set to host the South Africa women's cricket team in a multi-format series, signaling the revival of Test cricket between the two nations after nearly a decade.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that the tour will span from June 16 to July 9 and will feature a Test match, three One Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODIs will take place in at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the lone Test and T20Is are scheduled for M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The last Test encounter between these teams dates back to November 2014. In fact, South Africa broke their eight-year absence from the format by competing in England in June 2022, followed by a series against Australia in February in Perth.

India played England and Australia at home in December last year.

The cricketing action will kick off with a warm-up one-day match in Bengaluru on June 13, showcasing the visitors against the Board President's XI.

The home series will then commence with the ODIs in Bengaluru scheduled for June 16, 19 and 23 respectively. The ODIs are a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022–2025. The action will then shift to Chennai, which will first host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series from July 5 onwards.