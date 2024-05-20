India's 4x400 mixed relay squad set a national record to win gold at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships, setting a new national record in Bangkok on Monday.

The quartet comprising Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan dashed across the finish line in 3 minutes and 14.12 seconds, eclipsing the previous national record of 3:14.34 set during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, where they clinched silver.

NATIONAL RECORD

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team won gold with a time of 3:14.12 to better previous record of 3:14.34, at Asian Relay in Bangkok today.@Paris2024 #Olympics @Media_SAI @RECLindia pic.twitter.com/rpSxQraIfQ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 20, 2024

However, despite their stellar performance, India still haven’t made the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following the team’s performance in Bangkok, India are ranked 21st in the World Athletics Road to Paris rankings, shy of the targeted 15th or 16th place.

The team failed to secure a direct quota at the World Relays 24 in the Bahamas earlier this month.

The focus in Bangkok now shifts to the Paris-bound Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams who are set to compete on Tuesday.