Returning to the court after more than a month, India’s PV Sindhu started off her 2024 Malaysia Masters Super 500 campaign in a dominating fashion as she registered a straight-games victory over Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour on Wednesday.

The double Olympic medallist took 46 minutes to brush past Gilmour 21-17, 21-16 in what was the first match of the day on Court 2 of the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Sindhu, who had skipped the Thomas and Uber Cup last month in order to prepare for the Paris Olympics, raced to a 7-1 lead in the first game. While the Scottish shuttler did bounce back to level up at 15-15 the Indian asserted her dominance once again late in the game as she pocketed it 21-17.

Sindhu continued to cruise after the change of sides in the second game as she raced to an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval. The five-point gap was too much to close for Gilmour as Sindhu wrapped up the game 21-16 to move into the women’s singles Round of 16.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy got the better of qualifiers Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan 21-15, 12-21, 21-17 in 47 minutes.

Meanwhile, the pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath went down 16-21, 13-21 to the sixth seeds from Indonesia Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Widjaja to bow out of the competition.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too had won their first round match 21-14, 21-10 against Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu.

More to follow