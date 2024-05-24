The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Jay Shah clarified on Friday that the governing body had not approached any former Australian cricketer to take up the post of head coach of the Indian men’s team.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer disclosed that they declined offers to coach the Indian men’s cricket team after being approached by individuals within the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or the BCCI.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer,” Shah said in a statement, as reported by The Indian Express. “The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

Shah went on to add: “When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team.”

The position of India’s coach, currently occupied by Rahul Dravid, will become vacant after the T20 World Cup in June. The BCCI is searching for a successor to fill the role until the next 50-over World Cup in 2027.

Reports also claimed former India batter Gautam Gambhir and former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming had also been sounded out for the job.

India have not won a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, with the team then being coached by Zimbabwe’s Duncan Fletcher.

“Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world,” Shah added. “The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow.”