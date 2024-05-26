Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina live: Women’s team trail 0-1 against Argentina
Live updates of the Indian men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches against Argentina in Antwerp.
Live updates
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: Finally a first penalty corner for India that is taken by Ishika, but the ball goes too high from Deepika.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: A relentless barrage of attacks from Argentina give them a bunch of penalty corners, but the Indian defense holds strong.
End of Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: A good passage of play from India who have seemed to switched on and were putting pressure on Argentina. But 10 seconds before the hooter was blown, Argentina got a shot towards Savita, but no goal.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: Oooooo!!! Good chance for India to equalise in the first quarter. A good counter-attack gets them to charge at an open goal, but the ball goes too wide for Deepika to take a shot.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: Another review, this time from Argentina, for a foot obstruction gives them the penalty corner. It’s not the best take from Argentina who then ask for another review because of another foot obstruction that was on the line, a possible penalty stroke. But the umpire rewards them with another penalty corner that comes of nothing and play continues.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: The blushes are saved for India as the referee called for a foul on Argentina as an Indian player apparently obstructed Granatto, but India take a review and the video referee sides with them.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: The goal for Argentina has now been credited to Di Santo who got the last touch on the ball, instead of Granatto despite the latter getting the most control on the ball.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: Sanghita gets a touch on Toccalino as Argentina continue to dominate in the early minutes of the first quarter. Ball to Argentina and they continue play.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: Goal for Argentina! The dust from the whistle being blown had barely settled before the Argentina attack strode forward and Granatto made a super turn before ramming it into goal for the lead.
India vs Argentina: India haven’t beaten Argentina in eight meetings with six losses and two draws. Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan start for the Indian women’s team.
India vs Argentina, Harendra Singh: The girls played very well yesterday and were unlucky to not get the win. Hopefully, we can be better in the second and third quarter and bring a little bit of Indian masala hockey today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in Antwerp, Belgium.
The European leg of the FIH Pro League matches has been tough on both Indian teams with the men having one loss and two draws from their three matches so far and the women having lost all their three matches.
The fixtures against Argentina will conclude India’s stint in Belgium before they move on to London, England for four matches against Great Britain and Germany. In their last match on Saturday, the women lost 1-2 to Belgium while the men were held to a 2-2 draw against the same opponents before losing 1-3 in the penalty shoot-out for the extra point.
Both teams are still looking for their first points of the away leg and will want to end their Belgium tour on a positive note.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami