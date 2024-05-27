The Shreyas’ Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday, were crowned the 2024 Indian Premier League champions following an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer (52*) scored the winning runs with skipper Shreyas Iyer for company at the other end as the Knight Riders chased down the 114-run target with 57 balls to spare.

As soon as the duo completed the final run off Shahbaz Ahamad, celebrations erupted in the Knight Riders dugout with the players rushing out to the field.