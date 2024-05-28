-
1
‘Panchayat’ Season 3 review: We’re back in Phulera but we’re not sure why
-
2
The personal toll of political vitriol: A decade under Modi has torn apart families, friendships
-
3
How Rukmini Devi Arundale modernised the Kalakshetra sari and made ‘Ahimsa silk’ fashionable
-
4
Why is the penalty for a drunk driver killing people less severe than the punishment for murder?
-
5
A Tamilian in Kalinga: Why state pride is at the centre of Odisha’s election
-
6
Harsh Mander: The dark clouds of 1935 Nuremberg have gathered over Indian skies
-
7
Modi pulled bahujan voters to the BJP. Many are now drifting away
-
8
Glacial lakes in Nepal a looming threat as Himalayas feel the heat
-
9
Tennis, French Open: Rafael Nadal after first round loss – ‘I had tough moments, but I enjoyed’
-
10
Opinion: Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak and the democratic politics of pronunciation