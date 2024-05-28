Nishant Dev and Abhinash Jamwal had contrasting results at the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Dev beat his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes in the 71kg second round to reach the pre-quarter stage while Jamwal was knocked out in the 63.5kg category.

Dev began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory.

He clearly dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory’s favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.