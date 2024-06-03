The world No 1 badminton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out of the upcoming 2024 Indonesia Open Super 1000 which is slated to start at the Istora Senayan on Tuesday.

They been replaced by local pair Rahmat Hidayat and Yeremia Enrich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in the draws updated on Monday.

Rankireddy and Shetty are the men’s doubles reigning champions in the tournament, having won the title last year with a straight games 21-17, 21-18 victory over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

The Indians were entered as the top seeds for the competition and were slated to open their campaign against Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

In Rankireddy and Shetty’s absence, the Indian challenge in the World Tour event will be led by HS Prannoy and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

While Prannoy will start off his campaign against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, Sindhu will be up against Wen Chi Hsu in her first round match.

Besides, Lakshya Sen, Kiran George, Ashwini Ponappa-Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparana-Swetaparna Panda, and B Sumeeth-Sikki Reddy will also be in action for India.

Aakarshi Kashyap, meanwhile, has been promoted from the reserves to the women’s singles main draw following a spate of withdrawals in the event.