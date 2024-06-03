The National Anti-Doping Agency Disciplinary Panel has revoked the provisional suspension imposed on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia.

As per a PTI report, the suspension has been revoked until the National Anti-Doping Agency issues a Notice of Charge to the wrestler.

“The hearing panel is of the opinion that at this stage when Notice of Charge is yet to be issued to the Athlete and without going into the merits of the submission/explanations/justifications given by the Athlete for refusing to give the sample and counter the submission of Ld. Counsel appearing for the NADA, the provisional suspension of the Athlete is revoked till NADA decides to issue Notice of Charge formally charging the athlete for violation of Anti-doping rules, 2021,” the order reads.

Punia was suspended by the Disciplinary Panel on April 23 on grounds that the grappler has refused to provide his samples following the trials to select the Indian team Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishek on March 10.

The 30-year-old Padma Shri awardee had reportedly walked off the venue after losing a bout without providing his urine sample. He did not even stay back to fight in the third-fourth place bout.

Punia though had challenged his provisional suspension and had reiterated that he never refused to give his samples but had rather demanded answers to why the National Anti Doping Agency had sent expired kits to take his samples back in December last year.