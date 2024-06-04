After their third-round clash at the ongoing 2024 French Open, Rohan Bopanna has requested N Sriram Balaji as his men’s doubles partner at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics next month, according to reports.

Bopanna, who is India’s highest-ranked doubles player at world No 2, has the option to choose his partner provided the player he chooses is ranked within the top 300 in the world. The All India Tennis Association has confirmed that Bopanna sent an email to the national federation, asking that Balaji, ranked no 84 in the world, be assigned as his partner.

The veteran tennis player faced Balaji and Mexican Miguel Reyes-Varela in the third round of the French Open where Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat the Indo-Mexican duo (2) 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

As per the Olympic qualification rules for the sport, the International Tennis Federation will notify all associations of their athletes that have qualified according to the latest ATP/WTA rankings on Monday, June 10. The respective National Olympic Committee then has over a week to confirm to the sport’s world body their entries for Paris 2024.

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar has remarked that they have received the email from Bopanna and will take a decision after the rankings list is released by the ITF.

“Let ITF publish the final list after the conclusion of French Open,” said Dhupar.

“Let’s see if Sumit Nagal also makes it. We will have a selection committee meeting and Bopanna’s decision will be conveyed to the panel which shall take a final call,” he added.

Also in contention for the spot as Bopanna’s partner is Yuki Bhambri. The 31-year-old exited the French Open in the opening round with partner Albano Olivetti. However, on clay which is the surface that will be used in paris, Bhambri has won the ATP 250 tournament in Munich and finished as runners-up in the ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.

While Bopanna didn’t feature in the previous Games in Tokyo, his last apperance in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 saw him lose the bronze medal match in mixed doubles partnered with Sania Mirza.