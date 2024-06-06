Sarabjot Singh opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol in Munich, Germany on Thursday, clinching gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event.

The 22-year-old shooter scored 242.7 in the eight-man final, leaving behind his nearest competitor Bu Shuaihang of China, by 0.2 points. Germany’s Robin Walter won bronze.

Singh had, earlier on Wednesday, shot a top score of 588 to qualify for the final.

The final had in its line-up the likes of reigning World Champion Bowen Zhang of China and four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, along with Bu and Robin.

Singh delivered a credible pillar-to-post victory for his second individual ISSF World Cup medal, after his breakthrough gold last year in Bhopal.

The young Indian was strongest off the blocks, shooting three high 10s off his first five shots to take an early lead. His consistent shooting continued and he never gave up the lead until Walter caught up with him at the end of the 14th shot.

A clutch 10.8 for his 15th looked to have settled the final as Walter wilted with an 8.6. After Zhang bowed out in fifth, Walter upset Dikec to win the bronze.

Going into the final two shots, 1.4 points separated Sarabjot from Bu, who was now enjoying the chase as pressure told on Singh. In the end, the Indian did well to hold on for a confidence boosting win.