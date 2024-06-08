Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany, live: Kurz, Huse star as Germany beat India women 4-2
Live updates of the Indian men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches against Germany in London.
Live updates
Despite the loss, the Indian women’s team will continue in the FIH Pro League for the next season. The team from the United States will drop down to the second division – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.
Next up will be the Indian men’s team taking on Germany in the final match on Saturday at 9.45PM IST. We’ll be back for that action and more!
With one more match left, India are most likely to finish in eighth place in the standings and will continue to remain in the Pro League for an additional year.
FT IND 2-4 GER: A penalty corner won by Deepika that goes nowhere as the hooter is blown and it’s Germany who go away with the full three points.
One huge positive for India from this game was the manner in which they began – their counter-attacking ability and the tackles that they won in the midfield contributed to that rapid goal scoring that gave them the 2-0 lead.
What let them down in the end was the inability to keep up with the German pressure for that brief period in the third quarter as Huse and Kurz capitalised on that to get Germany ahead.
Q4 IND 2-4 GER: GOAL FOR GERMANY! This time it’s Bleuel who makes a good run down the left and hits it through the line past Savita. The Indian goalkeeper is then taken out to allow for 11 outfield players with less than five minutes to go.
Q4 IND 2-3 GER: It’s the Deepika and Vandana combination again, but this time Sonntag tracks Deepika’s run and saves it. The clearance is just a little too fast for Vandana who was waiting at the right-hand post for a possible tap-in.
Q4 IND 2-3 GER: GOAL FOR GERMANY! From that quick counter-attack, India concede a penalty corner and it’s a clean straight strike for Kurz who slots it past Savita on the right. Germany have the lead!
Q4 IND 2-2 GER: Salima Tete makes a brilliant run down the right and gets a free hit. Then Lalremsiami takes the free hit, but the referee sees that Wiedermann is too close to her and awards a penalty corner. However, India don’t get anything from it as Sonntag is up to the task and her clearance allows Germany to break away.
Q4 IND 2-2 GER: Udita makes a defensive mistake and concedes the ball to Germany. Then Pieper nearly makes a dangerous tackle in midfield and gives the ball away to India.
End of Q3 IND 2-2 GER: Deepika making some good runs into the circle, but is unable to time her shots properly to have an impact. The last 15 minutes left for both teams before they go into a penalty shoot-out to determine who gets the bonus point.
Q3 IND 2-2 GER: The umpire gives a penalty corner to India for a push and stick obstruction on Deepika from Davidsmeyer, but the latter protests and asks her captain to review. The video umpire agrees with Germany who are given a free hit and get to keep their review.
Q3 IND 2-2 GER: Both sets of players have been running up and down the field as both sides are pushing to get that lead in this quarter itself. India though will need to strengthen their defence, but Germany also a little shaky when India get the ball forward.
Q3 IND 2-2 GER: Oh what a chance for India there! Deepika gets the ball into the circle with some space, but doesn’t have anybody to assist her though. The momentum carries her forward and in trying to make a shot, she misses and falls.
Q3 IND 2-2 GER: Germany are now threatening like the world No 3 team they are. Stoffelsma this time who gets a brilliant one-handed shot right across goal, but it’s sent way above the crossbar and Savita can breathe a sigh of relief.
Q3 IND 2-2 GER: GOAL FOR GERMANY! And it’s Victoria Huse again! Granitzki wins a penalty corner after a tussle with an Indian defender and Huse repeats her goal from the second quarter, but it takes a good enough deflection to go past Savita and her line.
Q3 IND 2-1 GER: A worrying moment as Wiedermann gets an unintentional elbow or a hit by the ball to her head and goes down. The German player was on the ground clutching her head as the medical officials walk her off.
HT IND 2-1 GER: India are still not letting things settle for Germany as a few sticks clash in their own circle, but things end with India still in the lead as half-time is signalled.
Harendra Singh will be happy with the way the Indian women have played and will be hoping that the few mistakes in defence are ironed out in the second half.
Q2 IND 2-1 GER: A few nervy moments for India as Davidsmeyer gets a shot straight into Bichu’s face, but the Indian goalkeeper saves it with ease and then yells at her defence who fail to take it away from the Germans. But Nikki Pradhan puts in a brilliant tackle and gets it away.
Q2 IND 2-1 GER: GOAL FOR GERMANY! A penalty corner is conceded by Nikki after pressure from a quick German counter-attack and Huse slots it in with ease to pull one back for her team.
Q2 IND 2-0 GER: Germany are pressing quite high up in search of that first goal, but Nikki Pradhan is marshalling the defence quite well. Savita is happy to sit back and watch.
End of Q1 IND 2-0 GER: GOAL FOR INDIA! A proper lesson on how to score from a counter-attack. Deepika gets the ball away from Germany in the midfield and runs forward with Vandana for company. It’s an India 1-2 and Vandana draws Sonntag out before sending it to Deepika who taps it in with ease two seconds before the hooter goes off.
Q1 IND 1-0 GER: Germany get their first penalty corner and Kurz sends it quite wide, releasing it a tad too early.
Q1 IND 1-0 GER: GOAL FOR INDIA! What a brilliant field goal from India! The attack races forward and sends a perfect ball into Sunelita Toppo who is unmarked and sends it above Sonntag for the lead.
Q1 IND 0-0 GER: India seem to have started much better in this match than they have done in their previous two matches in London. This time, Lalremsiami gets some space to drag the ball into the circle and takes a powerful shot at goal, only for Sonntag to save it just in time.
Q1 IND 0-0 GER: A good run into the circle from Akshata and India get the first penalty corner. Neha takes it and Sonntag makes life difficult for herself as she saves with a nervous touch.
Q1 IND 0-0 GER: A quick attack forward from Germany and Savita makes a good save with her knees early on.
India women’s team coach Harendra Singh: We want to end the Pro League season with a good account and these two matches will be a testimony to how much we are improving. The other teams have the pressure of the Olympics on them and if we can continue making good technical decisions, we can aim for the win.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in London, England.
It’s not been the best of outings for the Indian men’s and women’s teams as they enter their final round of matches in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.
Today, the men and women will be taking on Germany and tomorrow, on Sunday, the Indian teams will end their Pro League season with fixtures against hosts Great Britain.
While the women are yet to secure a win in the European leg, the men will want to end their Pro League season on a winning note to boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
Last weekend, the Indian men were quite dominant over Germany in a 3-0 win, but fell apart against a strong Great Britain in a 1-3 loss. The women’s team were hapless against Germany in a 1-3 loss and looked a tad stronger against Great Britain despite the 2-3 loss.
While the Indian women will need to ensure that they get off to a fiery start, the Indian men will be hoping of a repeat performance like they had against Germany last Saturday.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami