Iga Swiatek won her fourth crown at the French Open on Saturday after she beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s singles final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

Swiatek took 68 minutes to claim her fifth Grand Slam title, a tally that includes the 2022 US Open crown.

The win on Saturday however, made the 23-year-old only the third player in the Open Era, after Monica Seles and Justine Henin, to win the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen – the trophy for the women’s singles title at the French Open – three times in a row.

The top seed and world No 1 from Poland had been in stellar form throughout the tournament. It was only in the second round match against Naomi Osaka – a tie that lasted just under three hours – when Swiatek had been stretched. The Pole eventually won that match 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5. It proved to be the only match where she would drop a set en route to the title.

In the final however, Swiatek’s serve was broken early, as Paolini took a 2-1 lead in the opening set. Swiatek then won 10 games on the trot to set up a memorable win.

Here are some of the reactions to Swiatek’s win on social media:

5 - Iga Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win all her first five Women's Singles Grand Slam finals after Monica Seles. Godly. #rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/RuJFFyzdSp — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 8, 2024

Huge congratulations @iga_swiatek on your 4th title in @rolandgarros 🙌🏻🔥

Very very impressive! pic.twitter.com/tEVcJX3DlZ — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) June 8, 2024