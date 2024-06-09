Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Great Britain live: Watson gives GB the lead
Live updates from the Indian men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches against Great Britain in London.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-1 Great Britain: GB take the lead! They counter with Tessa Howard spotting Watson unmarked in the circle and finds her. Watson’s first touch is awkward and takes her to her reverse stick. However, she has the time and space to set herself up and slot the ball through Savita’s legs into the back of goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: GB get the first big chance of the match. Elena Rayer moves along the baseline and shoots. The shot is intercepted with the loose ball going to Charlotte Watson. She looks to shoot but hits her own foot.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: India get us started but Navneet Kaur looses possession with a misplaced pass. Hope that’s just a minor blip today from the vice-captain.
India vs Great Britain: For the last time this season, Salima Tete leads India out. As Harendra Singh said, the aim today is to end the a difficult season on a winning note. India yet to win under their new coach and are winless since the Pro League matches in Odisha earlier this year.
India vs Great Britain, Harendra Singh: I think it was what we wanted. We gave two soft PCs and that cost us. I always say, if the end is well, everything is well. I’d like to end with a good result today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in London, England.
It is the final match day of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League season for the Indian men’s and women’s teams. It has been a tough season for both teams with the women surviving being relegated. The men have had a better outing with the defence shining.
Today both teams will be looking to end their season with wins against hosts Great Britain.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami