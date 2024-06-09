ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan, live blog: Toss delayed due to rain in New York
Live updates of the Men’s T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan in New York.
Live updates
India vs Pak, 7:30 PM IST: The broadcasters confirm that the toss has been delayed due to rain. An inspection is expected at 7:45 PM IST. It seems to be a light drizzle but let’s wait and watch.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
An India vs Pakistan contest is bound to be high octane no matter what.
Even though Rohit Sharma’s India look confident as ever while Babar Azam’s Pakistan seem to be struggling at the moment, both teams are bound to make their presence felt in New York on Sunday.
The International Cricket Council is making sure that the New York pitch, which drew criticism for the low-scoring affairs that have played out on it so far, is able to produce a better contest in the much awaited clash between the subcontinental rivals.
India are coming off a comfortable win against Ireland but after their loss to USA, Pakistan find themselves in a dilemma. On a pitch that has been aiding fast-bowlers, they would be hoping for the pace battery to step up. Meanwhile, India will be expected to keep their focus on the fundamentals and not worry about the wicket or the occasion.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi
