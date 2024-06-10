India’s Gulveer Singh, on Monday, set a new men’s 5000m national record at the 2024 Portland Track Festival – a world athletics continental tour bronze level event – in the United States.

Singh, who had won a bronze medal in 10000m at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games last year, clocked an impressive 13:18.92 mins to shatter the Indian national record in the event.

The previous national record in the men’s 5000m stood at 13:19.30 mins, set by Avinash Sable in May 2023.

The 26-year-old Singh shaved off nearly five seconds from his previous personal best, which stood at 13:23.78, to finish second in the competition behind Dylan Jacobs.

Coincidentally Sable was also slated to compete in the event, but ended with a DNF – did not finish – against his name.

The other Indian in contention, Kartik Kumar, clocked 13:41.07s to finish 17th in the race.

Singh also walked away with a prize money of $500 from the competition, thanks to his second place finish.