Andy Murray is expected to team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at Wimbledon in what is likely to be the Scot’s final appearance at the British Grand Slam.

Three-time major winner Murray, 37, revealed in February that he intended to retire later this year.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray expressed his desire to play with Andy at Wimbledon during an interview last week and the pair are likely to enter the doubles event at the All England Club, according to reports.

The former world No 1, a two-time singles winner at Wimbledon, has shifted his focus to playing more doubles matches in recent months after he indicated it was an ambition to compete at another Olympics.

The Paris Games start in late July, less than two weeks after Wimbledon finishes.

Andy Murray, who only returned from an ankle injury in May, played doubles with fellow Briton Dan Evans at the French Open, but they exited in the first round.

A decision now appears to have been made for the Murray brothers to team up at Wimbledon and reprise their 2015 Davis Cup-winning doubles partnership.

Andy Murray, now ranked 97th in the world, will begin his grass-court season on Tuesday when he faces US player Marcos Giron in the first round of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart.