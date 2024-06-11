A 15-member Indian Rifle and Pistol team for the 2024 Paris Olympics was announced by the National Rifle Association of India on Tuesday, after a meeting of the senior selection committee held virtually.

Women’s pistol ace Manu Bhaker will be the only athlete who would be participating in more than one individual event, the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol.

The team has eight shooters in the rifle discipline and seven in pistol. All the team members along with the coaches and support staff are currently in a camp in Volmerange-Les-Mines, France, mainly aimed at acclimatisation and hard-training before they take a two-week break back home.

India have earned 21 quotas in Shooting, a record, for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Besides all 16 possible shots at a medal, in eight individual rifle and pistol events, India will also have a record five starts across the four individual shotgun events. In addition, India will also field five mixed teams, two each in rifle and pistol and one in shotgun.

The Shotgun team will also be announced soon after the on-going ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy. The NRAI will also be looking to exchange the spare quota place which has freed up because of Manu making it to two events, appropriately as per ISSF rules.