The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation, or FIH, has awarded hosting rights for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to India. The tournament will be expected to take place in December next year.

It will be the first time ever that a FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will include as many as 24 teams. The last edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023 in Malaysia and was won by Germany. India hosted three of the last four editions – in Bhubaneswar (2021), Lucknow (2016) and New Delhi (2013).

India won the 2016 edition, which was the country’s second title at the event after they won the 2001 edition in Hobart, Australia.

“Giving more opportunities to play to a larger and more diverse number of national associations is one of the key pillars of our empowerment and engagement strategy,” said FIH president Tayyab Ikram.

“Therefore, I’m very happy that we’ve increased the number of participating teams for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups.”