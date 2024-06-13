Spain’s Rafael Nadal will skip the Wimbledon in July in a bid to keep himself fit for the 2024 Paris Olympics which follows the grass court event.

Nadal, a two-time winner at Wimbledon, took to his social media account to announce the same on Thursday.

This development comes just a day after it was announced that Nadal will pair Carlos Alacaraz for the men’s doubles event at the Olympic Games.

“During my post match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer calendar and since then I have been practicing on clay. It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics,” Nadal wrote.

“With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon,” he added.

With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon. I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of… — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 13, 2024

Nadal, who has been struggling with injuries off late, had missed most of the 2023 season and had faced a first-round exit at the 2024 French Open earlier this month.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist – men’s singles title in 2008 Beijing and men’s doubles title in 2016 Rio de Janeiro – Nadal will continue his preparations for the Paris Games with the ATP 250 event in Bastad, Sweden, which will start on July 15.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is slated to be held from July 26 to August 11.