England got their quest for a first major tournament title in 58 years off to a winning start as Jude Bellingham’s header was enough to beat Serbia 1-0, while the Netherlands grabbed a late 2-1 win over Poland on Sunday at Euro 2024.

Christian Eriksen enjoyed a fairytale return to the European Championship, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, by scoring the opening goal, but Denmark were held 1-1 by Slovenia.

Wout Weghorst helps Dutch pip Poland

Substitute Wout Weghorst snatched a late winner for the Netherlands in a 2-1 victory over Poland.

The Burnley striker, who burst into life at the 2022 World Cup, once again brought his best game to the big stage in Hamburg as Poland looked to have frustrated their opponents, despite injured striker Robert Lewandowski being unable to play.

The Barcelona forward’s replacement Adam Buksa, headed Poland in front after 16 minutes before Cody Gakpo levelled with a deflected effort at the Volksparkstadion.

Netherlands failed to convert further openings and Poland improved as the game seemed to be heading for a draw in the Group D clash, before Weghorst intervened in the 83rd minute, two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Slovenia hold Denmark

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Sunday, almost three years to the day since he nearly died in his team's opening game at the last tournament.

The Manchester United midfielder fired his side ahead on 17 minutes in front of a Stuttgart stadium filled overwhelmingly by Denmark supporters, but Erik Janza's late deflected effort earned Slovenia a point in their first match at the Euros since 2000.

“I do think this time my story at the Euros is very different from the last one,” said Eriksen.

“I did have it in mind I hadn’t scored at the Euros, but nothing else than football was on my mind. In the end it would’ve been a different story if we’d got the three points, we’d have been much happier.”

Bellingham scores as England beat Serbia

Jude Bellingham got England’s Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start but a 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen failed to dispel doubts over the Three Lions’ quest to become European champions for the first time.

Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder’s header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display.

But collectively England failed to match the standards Germany and Spain showed in romping to victory in their opening matches.

Expectations on England ahead of a major tournament have rarely ever been higher but they had won just one of their previous five matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match before jetting out to Germany.

(Text courtesy AFP)