Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic set a new record for a best-of-three set ATP match on Monday when he slammed 47 aces against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Queen’s Club Championships in London.

Raonic went on to win the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(9).

The former world No 3 broke the previous record that was set in 2015 at the ATP event in Halle, Germany, when Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic struck 45 aces against Czech player Tomas Berdych.