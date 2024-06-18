The National Rifle Association of India, on Tuesday, named a five-member Indian shotgun contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian team in the quadrennial event is headlined by the 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka in men’s skeet and Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet.

Meanwhile, the experienced Prithviraj Tondiman and Rajeshwari Kumari have been named for the men’s and women’s trap events respectively.

Chauhan and Naruka will also combine to form India’s skeet mixed team pair in an event which will make its Olympic debut in Paris.

All the five shooters named to occupy the five quota places won by India will mark their Olympic debut in the French city.

Shreyasi Singh in contention

Shreyasi Singh, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is also in contention to compete in the Paris Olympics after the national federation’s letter to the International Shooting Sport Federation for a possible quota swap.

If the world body approves the swap, the 32-year-old Singh – who is also a MLA from Jamui, Bihar – will also be Olympic-bound.

Earlier, India had freed up a quota in the pistol events after Manu Bhaker was named in both the women’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m pistol events for the Games, opening up the possibility of a quota swap.