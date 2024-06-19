Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to claim victory in their Euro 2024 campaign opener on Tuesday, but they needed to come from behind with a 92nd-minute winner from youngster Francisco Conceicao.

Earlier in the section’s other clash, Turkey bested Georgia 3-1 in a pulsating match in Dortmund.

Turkey beat debutants Georgia

Turkey got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a thrilling start with a 3-1 win over Georgia that brought delight to a passionate army of fans in soaking wet Dortmund.

Mert Muldur opened the scoring for Turkey in the 25th minute, but Georges Mikautadze equalized just minutes later.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler then crashed in a brilliant goal in the 65th minute to put Turkey ahead at a Westfalenstadion, dominated by tens of thousands of Turkish fans, before Kerem Akturkoglu rolled home the third with the last kick of the game as Georgia pushed for a late leveller.

Guler, 19, had a difficult time with injuries in his first season in Madrid but stepped up for Turkey in a fiercely-contested match with Georgia, who did not look out of place in their first-ever match at a major international tournament.

Portugal pip Czech Republic

Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.

The 21-year-old Porto winger capitalised from close range after the Czechs were unable to clear a cross, completing his team’s comeback.

The Czechs went ahead against the run of play through Lukas Provod’s fine strike from the edge of the box after the hour mark.

Ronaldo’s Portugal did not shine but dug just deep enough to claim victory, with Robin Hranac’s own goal pulling them level before Conceicao’s dramatic winner.

