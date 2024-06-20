India’s upcoming international home season is set to commence in September with a packed schedule of matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Thursday.

The action begins with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series.

The first Test against Bangladesh will take place in Chennai starting on 19th September, with the second Test scheduled for 27th September in Kanpur.

Following the Tests, the T20Is will be hosted in Dharamshala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

New Zealand, who last visited India for bilateral matches in 2021, will feature in a three-match Test series starting on October 16, extending until the first week of November. The series kicks off on October 16 in Bengaluru, followed by matches in Pune and Mumbai.

Following the conclusion of the series against the Black Caps, India are slated to journey to Australia for a highly anticipated five-match Test series.

In 2025, India’s first home series will be against England, who had played a five-Test series in India earlier this year. This time around, the Three Lions will tour India for a series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, spanning January and February 2025.

Here is the detailed schedule for India's international home season 2024-25:

Bangladesh's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 19-Sep-24 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai 2 27-Sep-24 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur 3 06-Oct-24 - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Dharamsala 4 09-Oct-24 - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi 5 12-Oct-24 - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad

New Zealand's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 16-Oct-24 20-Oct-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Bengaluru 2 24-Oct-24 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune 3 01-Nov-24 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai