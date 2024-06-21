England struggled to show their credentials to win Euro 2024 in a 1-1 draw with Denmark that left them with work to do to reach the last 16, while Spain and Italy will battle it out to reach the knockout stages later on Thursday.

In the first match on Thursday though, Luka Jovic scored with a last-gasp header to snatch an equaliser for Serbia in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Serbia leaves it late to hold Slovenia

Luka Jovic snatched a last-gasp equaliser for Serbia in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Slovenia looked on course for their first ever win at the tournament after Zan Karnicnik put them ahead in the second half, but Jovic headed in a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to haul Serbia level.

“We will not give up, the result came as a reward for believing,” said Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic. “For many the match was over but for us it was not.”

Slovenia are on two points from two games in Group C going into their clash with England on Tuesday, while Serbia have one point ahead of their final match in the section against Denmark.

Denmark hold Lackluster England

Gareth Southgate acknowledged England must improve if they are to win Euro 2024 after failing to guarantee their place in the knockout stages with a 1-1 draw against Denmark.

A point was the least the Danes deserved as England again flattered to deceive in Frankfurt after an underwhelming 1-0 win over Serbia to open their tournament.

Harry Kane had given the Three Lions an early lead as England pounced on a Danish defensive error.

Morten Hjulmand’s rocket from outside the box levelled before half-time and Denmark were left to rue missing late chances to secure a famous victory.

“There’s a huge amount of work to do, that’s evident from the two performances we have given – clearly it was not what we would’ve hoped for,” said Southgate.

“We understand people will be disappointed with the performances and rightly so. We have to make them a lot better.”

England remain on top of Group C, two points clear of Slovenia, who they face in Cologne on Tuesday, and Denmark.

Spain beat defending champions Italy

Spain qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a match to spare on Thursday after beating defending champions Italy 1-0 in a dominant display which ensured that La Roja would go through as Group B winners.

Riccardo Calafiori's own goal nine minutes after half-time was the difference between the two sides in the biggest match to date at the tournament in Germany.

But the slender margin of victory in Gelsenkirchen didn't reflect a statement performance from Spain who completely nullified Italy and should have had the game won by half-time, as they did in their opening round thumping of Croatia.

Nico Williams was the star for Spain as he ran Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo ragged and supplied the cross from which the unfortunate Calafiori poked the winning goal into his own net.

