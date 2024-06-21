The National Rifle Association of India, on Friday, announced the final 21-member Indian shooting team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the International Shooting Sport Federation, or ISSF, accepted the NRAI’s request for a quota swap, trap shooter Shreyasi Singh has been included in the squad.

“We had requested the ISSF to change one quota place from 10m air pistol women to trap women and have received correspondence from them that it has been accepted,” said K Sultan Singh, secretary general of the NRAI. “As a result, Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the original list of 20 names published and we will have a full quota of two starts in the women’s trap event.” he added.

Manu Bhaker qualifying in both the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events meant that the NRAI had one quota that could be reallocated, which Singh has now taken up.

The team now comprises eight members in rifle, seven in pistol and six in the shotgun discipline. Including the mixed events, the team will now have 27-starts at the Paris Olympics that start in July.