The Indian women’s compound team of Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur and Jyothi Vennam on Saturday won their third successive archery World Cup gold medal after beating Estonia in the final in Antalya.

The trio have completed a clean sweep of gold medals in the World Cup this year having won gold medals at the first stage in Shanghai and second stage in Yecheon earlier this year.

They are also on a 13-match unbeaten run in the World Cup, stretching back to the 2023 Medellin World Cup where they won bronze. Since then, they have won gold medals at the 2023 Paris World Cup, the 2024 Shanghai World Cup, the 2024 Yecheon World Cup and now in Antalya.

The Paris World Cup stage will not be held this year due to the Paris Olympics.

India had a comfortable run to the final having beaten El Salvador 235-227 in the quarter-final and hosts Turkey 234-227 in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, the top seeded trio faced sixth seeds Estonia in the final. In hot and sweltering conditions, India took a 58-57 lead in the first End. Both teams shot 57 in the second End as India maintained their one-point lead.

Swami, Kaur and Vennam turned on the style in the third End, shooting five Xs to extend their lead by two points at 174-172. The trio clinched the gold medal shooting 58 to Estonia’s 57 to win the final 232-229.

Priyansh will be in action in the men’s individual compound event when he takes on Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton in the semi-finals.