Cricket, T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh, Live: Pandya, Dube look to apply finishing touch
Catch all the LIVE updates of India’s Super 8s clash against Bangladesh at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Live updates
IND: 196/5 (20): Hardik Pandya slices the final ball of the innings over short thirdman to bring up a half-century off 27 deliveries. India have posted 196/5 – the highest T20 score on this ground.
IND: 170/5 (18): Hardik Pandya continues his onslaught from the other end. Deposits a full delivery from Rishad Hossain straight over the long on boundary. He has Axar Patel for company. Can the duo take India past 200?
IND: 161/5 (17.2 overs): Shivam Dube falls for a 24-ball 34. He slots a short delivery from Rishad Hossain over the midwicket boundary, the spinner tosses up the next delivery as well – but this time on the stumps. Dube looks for a big slog once again, and misses to have his stumps shattered. Second wicket of the evening for Hossain as he breaks the 53-run fifth wicket stand.
IND: 146/4 (16 overs): India are on the charge now. Hardik Pandya hits Mahedi Hasan for a six and a boundary to covers, while Shivam Dube finds his first boundary of the evening – a six over midwicket off Shakib al Hasan.
With four overs left, how much more can India add?
IND: 120/4 (14 overs): Two tidy overs from Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman and India have gone into a shell since Pant’s wicket. Dube is batting on 8 off 12 and needs to get a move on.
IND: 110/4 (12 overs): Rishabh Pant falls, just when he had started to accelerate. Tries a reverse sweep off Rishad Hossain and is caught at short fineleg. Pant had just carted Mustafizur Rahman for two boundaries and a six in the previous over.
Hardik Pandya joins Shivam Dube in the middle.
IND: 83/3 (10 overs): Good comeback from Bangladesh in the last couple of overs. Mahmudullah backs up Tanzim’s double strike with a tight three-run over. Rishabh Pant has fellow left-handed batter Shivam Dube for company as India looks to rebuild.
IND: 77/3 (8.3 overs): Suryakumar Yadav FALLS! The world No 1 T20I batter starts off with a first-ball six off a bouncer, but falls with the next delivery. Back of the length outside off from Tanzim, but there’s a bit of extra bounce. SKY, looking to guide it down to thirdman, edges it behind to the wicketkeeper. Brilliant fightback from Bangladesh, this.
IND: 71/2 (8.1 overs): HUGEEE WICKET FOR BANGLADESH! Virat Kohli, who was looking in a dangerous touch falls. The former Indian captain steps down the crease looking to take on pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, but misses it completely. The stumps are shattered. Kohli walks back for 37.
IND: 71/1 (8 overs): Another tight over from Mahedi Hasan, but India continue to attack from the other end. A six straight down the ground from Kohli off Rishad Hossain before Pant finds a boundary towards midwicket as the leg spinner leaks 15 off his first over.
IND: 53/1 (6 overs): A good fifth over from Mahedi Hasan and the pressure seemed to be building on India. But Virat Kohli just slogs Mustafizur Rahman for a big six over midwicket to close off the powerplay. That went 94m. HUGEEE!
IND: 39/1 (4 overs): Rohit Sharma takes a liking to Shakib al Hasan in the fourth over. He dances down the track to hit the left-arm spinner for a massive six before procuring a boundary with a deft touch. He looks for one more big hit, but ends up miscuing it and Jaker Ali takes a good catch at mid-off. 50th T20 World Cup wicket for the Bangladesh veteran.
Rishabh Pant joins Kohli in the middle.
IND: 23/0 (2 overs): A very good start for India and both the openers look in good touch. Rohit Sharma first top edges Mahedi Hasan for a boundary, before nailing a sweep off Shakib al Hasan in the second over. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, lofts Shakib over long on for the first six off the match. The ploy to start with spinners from both ends has not really worked out for Bangladesh.
We are all set!
Both teams are out in the middle for the mandatory national anthems. We will get underway in a few minutes. Stay tuned!
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have struggled in the tournament so far and Mustafizur Rahman won’t make it easy for the duo today.
Toss update: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first. Rohit Sharma stresses that he would have batted first anyways. No changes for the men in blue, while Taskin Ahmed misses out for Bangladesh.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
Having enjoyed an unbeaten run in the World Cup so far, the Indian team is all set to take on neighbours Bangladesh in Antigua, in what is their second and penultimate Super 8s clash.
Despite their flawless run in the United States and the Caribbean islands, India do have some problems to address. Their opening combination of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled for runs. While the former had scored a half-century in India’s opening match against Ireland before dropping off drastically, the latter has scored a grand total of 28 runs in four matches.
Shivam Dube, who was drafted into the squad after a stellar IPL as a spin hitter, will also be under scrutiny.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, enter this contest on the back of a loss to Australia. They have run India close in their previous T20 World Cup meetings but a 0-4 head-to-head record against the Sharma-led team does not paint a good picture for Bangladesh.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Screenshots via Disney+Hotstar