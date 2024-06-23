Smriti Mandhana orchestrated India's commanding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the final One Day International, sealing a clean sweep in the three-match series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Mandhana's sublime 90 off 83 deliveries was the pillar in India's successful chase of 216, showcasing her dominance throughout the series with a staggering 343 runs at an average of 114.33 and finishing as the player of the series.

Supported efficiently by Shafali Verma (25), Priya Punia (28), and Harmanpreet Kaur (42*), Mandhana ensured India chased down the target with ease, reaching 220/4 in just 40.4 overs.

Mandhana missed out on a third consecutive century but her innings was studded with exquisite swivel pulls, cover drives, and delicate late cuts.

South Africa sought early breakthroughs but the opening pair's dominance during the powerplay ensured India maintained a strong hold on the proceedings.

During the chase, Verma and Punia providing solid partnerships at the top and Kaur eventually guided the team home alongside Mandhana.

Mandhana's bid for a century, however, was cut short by Nonku Mlaba's bowling, caught by Ayabonga Khaka.

Earlier, India's bowlers displayed resolve to restrict South Africa to 215/8 despite a strong start from opener Laura Wolvaardt (61).

Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (38) frustrated the Indian bowlers during their opening partnership, hinting at a potentially substantial total that could have given South Africa a chance to salvage a consolation victory.

South Africa breached the 100-run mark in the 18th over, but their fortunes shifted dramatically when Arundhati Reddy (2/36) executed an exceptional return catch to dismiss the well-set Wolvaardt.

Reddy further dented South Africa's hopes with another brilliant caught-and-bowled dismissal of Anneke Bosch, while off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/27) made scoring difficult.

South Africa, despite a promising start, faltered under pressure from India's bowling attack, losing crucial wickets in the middle overs. In a disastrous collapse, South Africa lost eight wickets for just 113 runs.

Reddy and Sharma spearheaded India's bowling effort, ensuring South Africa's total remained within reach for the hosts.