Germany survived a scare to finish top of Group A at Euro 2024 as Niclas Fuellkrug’s stoppage-time goal rescued a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, while Hungary’s Barnabas Varga suffered a sickening injury in a 1-0 win that eliminated Scotland.

Dan Ndoye’s first-half goal in Frankfurt had put Switzerland on course to climb above hosts Germany into top spot.

But Fuellkrug’s late header ensured Julian Nagelsmann’s side advanced to the last 16 in pole position with seven points.

The Germans, who last won the Euros in 1996, will take on the Group C runners-up – currently slated to be Denmark – in the last 16.

Denmark, two points behind leaders England, play Serbia in their last group game on Tuesday.

Germany are also on track for a potential quarter-final clash with Spain, who have been among the best teams at the tournament so far.

Switzerland have now made the knockout stage in six successive major tournaments.

As Group A runners-up with five points, the Swiss will face the second-placed team in Group B in the last 16.

Play

Hungary beat Scotland

In Stuttgart, meanwhile, Varga was described as being in a “stable” condition after a second-half collision halted play for eight minutes while the stricken striker was treated by medics.

The 29-year-old was surrounded by worried teammates as red sheets were used to shield him as he lay on the pitch.

The scene immediately drew comparisons with Christian Eriksen's collapse after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital where he was conscious but diagnosed with what was believed to be a fractured cheekbone.

The only goal of the match came in the 10th minute of second half stoppage time, courtesy Kevin Csoboth.

Hungary finished third in Group A, but could still progress to the next round as one of the best third-placed teams.

Play

Text from AFP