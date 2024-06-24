ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Australia, Live: Rohit Sharma and Co eye semi-final spot
Live updates from India’s Super 8 match against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
Live updates
Mitch Marsh wins the toss for Australia and opts to bowl first!
Marsh: Looks like a belter. A bit of breeze around but the pitch looks lovely. It’s a quarter-final, it’s India but the boys are up for it. We have been in this position a few times recently. You get to this stage and every match is a must-win game. Mitchell Starc comes in for Ashton Agar.
Rohit Sharma: We would have fielded first as well. The pitch looks a sticky at the moment. Having batted first a couple of games, we would have liked to chase. The pitch looks good and I hope it doesn’t change too much as the match goes on.
It’s the penultimate match of the Super 8 stage and it cannot be bigger than this. India take on Australia in a must-win match for the latter who were beaten by Afghanistan. Though Rohit Sharma and Co haven’t booked their spot in the semi-finals, they are in a very good position having four points and a healthy net run rate of 2.425.
The stakes are higher for Mitchell Marsh and Co, however. Australia and Afghanistan both have two points each but the former have a better net run rate of 0.223 compared to Afghanistan’s -0.650. Defeat today will likely end Australia’s tournament with Afghanistan being favourites to beat Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match tomorrow morning.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
