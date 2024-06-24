The Indian men’s and women’s recurve archery teams, on Monday, qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, which is slated to be held next month.

This development comes after World Archery – the governing body for the sport – updated its ranking on June 24, the final qualifying day for the quadrennial event.

The Indian men’s team, ranked second in the world, and the women, who are ranked eighth in the world, were on the top of the rankings for non-qualified nations to seal their quota place.

Both the Indian teams had failed to earn a quota place during the final World Qualifying event last week.

India’s entry in the team events mean that the country will now compete in all five archery medal events at the Paris Games.

The team quota also means that India’s two individual quotas won by Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur will be reassigned to nations which do not have a single quota.