The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Monday, named batter Shubman Gill as the captain of the Indian team for their upcoming tour to Zimbabwe.

The men in blue are slated to travel to the African nation for a five-match T20I series, starting on 6th July in Harare.

The 15-member squad will feature just two players from the current Indian team playing at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and Carribean islands – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, who are a part of the Indian reserves for the World Cup have also made the cut.

Besides four players who enjoyed success at the 2024 Indian Premier League – Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy, and Tushar Deshpande – have also been handed their first-ever international call up.

Indian Squad Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.