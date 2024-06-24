Indian women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar secured their spots at the 2024 Paris Olympics via the world rankings route on Monday.

This development comes a week after Shubankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar had qualified to the sport’s men’s event for the Olympic Games.

Aditi and Dagar’s qualification was determined by the Olympic Golf Rankings. The top 15 players in the Women’s World Golf rankings are guaranteed a spot at the Games with a maximum limit of four golfers per country.

After the top 15 players, the Olympic Golf Rankings comes into the picture. Two golfers per country qualify for the Games, provided that they do not already have two in top 15.

A total of 60 golfers each will be in contention in both men’s and women’s section at the Paris Olympics.

Aditi, ranked 60th in the world, qualified for the Games by as she was placed 24th in the Olympic Golf Rankings. Dagar, meanwhile, took the 40th spot.

The Paris Games will mark a third Olympic appearance for Aditi – a record among Indians in the sport, whereas Dagar will be in action in her second Olympics.

The 23-year-old Dagar has also competed at the Deaflympics and is a two-time medallist there.

Aditi, on the other hand, holds the distinction of the best-ever display by an Indian golfer at the Olympics, thanks to a fourth place finish she earned in the previous edition in Tokyo.