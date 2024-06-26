Austria stunned the Netherlands 3-2 at Euro 2024 on Tuesday to take top spot in Group D, as France were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland. The Dutch however, have made it through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

In the late night matches on Tuesday to decide Group C, no goals were scored as England and Denmark took the top two spots after being held by Slovenia and Serbia respectively.

Sabitzer snatches late win for Austria

Marcel Sabitzer lashed home to earn Austria a thrilling 3-2 win against the Netherlands and send his team through top of Euro 2024 Group D, ahead of tournament favourites France and the third-place Dutch.

All three nations are through to the last 16 but Ralf Rangnick’s intense Austria side showed why some consider them dark horses to win the tournament for the first time on a rollicking afternoon in Berlin.

Donyell Malen’s own goal sent Austria ahead but Cody Gakpo pulled the Dutch level early in the second half.

Romano Schmid headed home for Austria with Memphis Depay pegging them back once more, before Sabitzer settled the frantic, end-to-end tussle.

Play

Mbappe, Lewandowski score in draw

Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty on his return after breaking his nose but Robert Lewandowski’s reply meant France and Poland drew 1-1 in their final group game.

The result in Dortmund, combined with Austria’s 3-2 victory over the Netherlands at the same time, saw France finish second in Group D with one win and two draws.

France will now head to Duesseldorf for a last-16 tie next Monday against the runners-up in Group E, which could be Belgium, Romania, Slovakia or Ukraine.

Wearing a mask to protect his injured nose, Mbappe rolled in a spot-kick to put France ahead early in the second half after Ousmane Dembele was brought down.

It was Mbappe’s first ever goal at a European Championship, and the first scored by a France player at this year’s tournament – their only prior goal came when Austria’s Maximilian Woeber put into his own net.

Yet Lewandowski, Poland's all-time top scorer who was himself starting for the first time at Euro 2024 after a thigh injury, equalised from a penalty at the other end 11 minutes from time.

His first kick was saved by Mike Maignan, but Lewandowski was allowed a retake as the France goalkeeper came off his line before the ball had been struck.

France's result is all the more significant as they are now on the same side of the draw as Portugal, Spain and Germany, which they would have avoided by topping the group.

Play

Dull England held by Slovenia

England manager Gareth Southgate was met with boos and beer cups thrown by his own fans despite his team topping Group C as Slovenia also progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 thanks to a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

The Three Lions were already assured of a place in the last 16 but can expect more criticism after failing to improve on underwhelming performances in edging past Serbia and drawing with Denmark.

“I get it that they are not happy with me, that is the reality,” Southgate said of the supporters’ reaction. “I am not going to back away from that. I need them behind the team.”

“I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.”

England will have to wait until Wednesday’s final group games to find out which of the four best third-placed teams they will face in the last 16.

But more questions will be asked over one of the favourites’ ability to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory as a star-studded forward line was snuffed out by Slovenia.

“I thought we played a lot better than the other games,” said captain Harry Kane. “We couldn’t just find that finish but we look forward to the next one,.”

Play

Denmark through to knockouts

Denmark progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a goalless draw with Serbia on which allowed them to seal second spot in Group C, ahead of third-place Slovenia on disciplinary record.

The 0-0 stalemate finished with the same scoreline as England and Slovenia’s parallel group match, with England emerging group winners.

With Denmark and Slovenia both finishing on the same points total and goal tally, second place – and a meeting with hosts Germany – was decided on the basis of total yellow cards so far at the tournament.

It is Denmark who edged it and will face Germany in Dortmund, while England will return to Gelsenkirchen for a meeting with a third-placed side.

Slovenia will take on a group winner while Serbia were eliminated after finishing last.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand called the Danes “everyone’s team” and said “we have to be happy.”

“We got through the group stage so let’s be very happy about this.”

Play

With text inputs from AFP