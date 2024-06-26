Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 16-member men’s team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Harmanpreet Singh, appearing in his third Olympic Games, will captain the side which features five Olympic debutants. Hardik Singh will serve as Harmanpreet’s deputy in Paris.

Veteran PR Sreejesh pips Krishan Bahadur Pathak as the goalkeeper in the squad. Sreejesh, along with Manpreet Singh, are making their fourth Olympic appearance.

The defence line includes Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit and Sanjay, while the midfield includes Hardik, Manpreet, Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad. The forward line features Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Pathak, midfielder Nilakanta Sharma and defender Jugraj Singh have been named as alternate athletes. Jarmanpreet, Sanjay, Pal, Abhishek and Sukhjeet are the five players who are set to make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Speaking on the team selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "The selection process for the Paris Olympics squad was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent within our ranks. However, I am confident that every player chosen will bring their best to Paris.

“Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase. Our journey has been marked by unwavering commitment to excellence and a collective drive to elevate Indian hockey on the world stage.”

He added, “This squad embodies a perfect blend of experienced players and promising young talents, giving us the versatility and energy required to tackle the challenges ahead. Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that.”

“As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill, and determination. We are prepared to face the world's best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead."

India are placed in Pool B alongside defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. To advance to the quarter-finals, the team must secure a top-four finish in their pool.

India will kick off their campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1, respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on August 2.