ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India vs England semi-final, Live: England win the toss; ask India to bat
Catch all the LIVE action from India’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England.
Live updates
We are all set! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India, while Reece Topley takes the new ball for England.
The teams are out in the middle. It is time for the mandatory national anthems. England first followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Rohit Sharma: “We would have batted first anyways. The weather looks good, whatever had to happen [rain], it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on. We don't want to think too far ahead, stay in the moment and let your game do the talking.”
Jos Buttler: “We’ll bowl first. Looks like a good surface, the bounce will be low, with the rain around, we thought it’ll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first. Excited to be in a semi-final, but some of us have been here before.”
Toss: England win the toss and opt to bowl first. Same team from both sides for the semi-final.
Great news. The umpires have given an all clear. Toss in about two or three minutes.
ICYMI, there has been a rule change ahead of the semi-finals. We will now need at least 10 overs in the second innings to get a result even by DLS method. The mark was five overs in the chase during the group stages and Super 8s.
Next inspection will be at 8:45 pm IST. That’s just over 20 mins from now. Keep your fingers crossed.
ICYMI, the winner of this contest will go up against South Africa in the Final. The Proteas had defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets earlier on Thursday. Read here.
Rain has stopped once again, the TV visuals show. Indian players are out in the middle playing some football.
Chuck that previous update. RAIN IS BACK. It is that kind of a day at the Providence Stadium.
PITCH REPORT: “The covers have done their job, pitch looks dry. There are cracks. Spinners will have the ball go low and skid in. Stats suggest that the average score is 167 and there’s an even split on batting first vs chasing. So, the captain’s preference will matter. It’s a low, skiddy pitch which tends to favour the spinners. This is an incredibly fast-drying outfield, drains well, groundstaff do a good job.”
Some good news now. THE COVERS ARE COMING OFF.
Live visuals show the rain has stopped. The wait now is for a playable outfield.
Not the news anyone would want to hear. TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED!
It was raining in Georgetown, Guyana earlier in the day. However, it has eased up now, if reports are to be believed. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST. It remains to be seen if we will have a timely start.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
The Indian men’s cricket team is in yet another World Cup semi-final. Rohit Sharma and co are up against England this time around.
The reigning champions will be no pushovers. The last time these two sides met in a T20 World Cup match, India were handed a ten wicket defeat two years back in Adelaide.
The men in blue have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and have a distinct advantage heading into the contest in Guyana. If the match is washed out due to rain, India will advance to the final by the virtue of being the better side in the Super 8s.
But we do have 250 minutes of extra time allocated to finish the game to compensate for the lack of a reserve day. We might be in for a long night.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley
Screenshots courtsey Disney+Hotstar