Indian men’s singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat entered the quarter-finals at the 2024 US Open Super 300 on Thursday.

Rajawat, seeded eighth at the tournament, beat Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai 21-18, 21-16 in 35 minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.

In women’s doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also entered the quarter-finals with a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu.

The Indian pair, seeded second in the tournament, received a bye in the opening round and will face sixth seeds Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato from Japan in their quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod also moved to the last eight with a 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 win over Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova in a second-round match that lasted just under an hour.

Bansod however will have a tough challenge in her quarter-finals match when she faces third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland on Friday.

In other Indian results, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K lost 17-21, 21-19, 19-21 to Americans Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in the second round.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde in mixed doubles and Ayush Shetty in men’s singles exited in the opening round in three-game losses.