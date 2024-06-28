India began their 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K came back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead.

Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India’s lead, while senior nationals finalist Tanvi Sharma beat Tran Thi Anh 21-13, 21-18 in straight games to help India to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the match.

Later, the men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat got the better of Nguyen Van Mai and Pham Van Truong 20-22, 21-16, 21-13.

In the final contest of the tie, the women’s doubles pair of Navya Kanderi and Shravani Walekar beat Bui Bich Phuong and Tran Thi Anh 21-6, 19-21, 21-14 to complete a clean sweep.

India will next take on Philippines in the second round robin tie on Saturday.