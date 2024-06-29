India sealed their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 win over Philippines in their second Group C clash at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday.

The Indian team, which had blanked Vietnam 5-0, in their tournament opener, made a couple of changes to their line-up with Rounak Chauhan replacing Pranay Shettigar in boy’s singles and K Vennala combining with Shravani Walekar in girls doubles.

Senior nationals runners-up Tanvi Sharma started India’s march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei but Chauhan could not maintain the momentum after winning the opening game against Jamal Rahmat Pandi and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Vennala and Shravani then put India ahead once again as they defeated Andrea Hernandes and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21–11 in 39 minutes.

The boys doubles combination of Arsh Mohammad and Sankar Sarawat then put the result beyond doubt with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Christian Dorega and John Lanza.

The mixed doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and K Vennala lost the final rubber.

India will now face hosts Indonesia to decide the group winner on Sunday. Indonesia are also through to the quarterfinal having beaten Philippines 5-0 and Vietnam 4-1 in their two group matches.