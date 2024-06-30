Reading
-
1
Michel Foucault died in 1984, but his philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
-
2
How Adivasis in Jharkhand are taking the leap into entrepreneurship
-
3
Tata Institute of Social Sciences sacks around 100 staffers, including teachers, across all campuses
-
4
‘The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years’: What haunts us is not the supernatural but our existence
-
5
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: As champions India end a long drought, tears of joy have finally flowed
-
6
Cervical cancer kills one woman every seven minutes in India – but screening rates are abysmally low
-
7
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma retires from T20 Internationals after leading India to title
-
8
Watch, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Winning moments as India win second title
-
9
Are India’s police prepared to enforce the new criminal laws on July 1?
-
10
India’s Muslim ‘ghettos’ aren’t just a product of prejudice – they result from forced displacement