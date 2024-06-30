A victory lap to remember! 🇮🇳💙



There's no feeling better than watching the #TeamIndia contingent waving the 🇮🇳 at Barbados! 🥹#T20WorldCupOnStar #T20WorldCup2024 #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #AxarPatel #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/iCTkutEtRx